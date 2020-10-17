|
|
|
COBB, Barbara Ann (Barbara). Born August 20, 1941. Passed away on October 14, 2020. Quietly, after a long battle with cancer, the centre of our family left us for her final journey. Barbara was a much loved Mum and wife, a cherished Grandma, and friend to many. Fiercely proud of her family, her generosity and caring was boundless. She looked out for us right up to her departure, and we know that she will be looking out for us still. We are so grateful that you are finally free and this keeps us going. Our hearts are heavy but will lighten in time. Go well, and remember to follow the arrows! Our thanks to the team at Dove Hospice for their dedication and care of Mum. In keeping with Mums wishes no funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers we would love donations to support research for a cure @ breastcancercure.org. We love you.... Derek, Katie, Iain, Claudia and Xanthe
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020