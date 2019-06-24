|
KOT, Barbara Aleksandra (nee Wanczyk). Passed away peacefully after a long illness, on 22nd June 2019. Aged 64 years. Loved wife of Leszek and loved mother of Lucja and Blazej. Loved mother in law of Walker. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Crematorium Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Manukau, Auckland, on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 2-00pm. In Lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice South Auckland, P O Box 75560, Manurewa, Auckland, 2443, would be very much appreciated. The family express their gratitude to the professionals at the Hematology Departments of Auckland and Middlemore Hospitals, and Totara Hospice. 35 Wellington Street, Howick 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
