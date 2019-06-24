Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Chapel
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara KOT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Aleksandra (Wanczyk) KOT

Notice Condolences

Barbara Aleksandra (Wanczyk) KOT Notice
KOT, Barbara Aleksandra (nee Wanczyk). Passed away peacefully after a long illness, on 22nd June 2019. Aged 64 years. Loved wife of Leszek and loved mother of Lucja and Blazej. Loved mother in law of Walker. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Crematorium Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Manukau, Auckland, on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 2-00pm. In Lieu of flowers donations to Totara Hospice South Auckland, P O Box 75560, Manurewa, Auckland, 2443, would be very much appreciated. The family express their gratitude to the professionals at the Hematology Departments of Auckland and Middlemore Hospitals, and Totara Hospice. 35 Wellington Street, Howick 534 7300



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.