CARMICHAEL, Bain Thomas. Passed away after a brief illness on 4 June 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jackie. Loving father and father-in-law of Susan (and the late David), Pam, Keith, Debbie and Andrew. Much loved Pop of Sam, Libby, and Aidan, Cherie, Katrina, Ziggy, Hayley and Ethan. Poppa Bain to Elliot and Jeremy. A memorial service for Bain will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 13 June at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
