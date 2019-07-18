Home

NGAN KEE, Baden. Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday July 14, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a long and hard fight with Lung Cancer. Much loved husband of Katherine and Dad of Ruby, Tobey and Edward. Son of Doug and Ruby, both deceased (Lower Hutt), and son in law of Jim and Marion Stirling (Papamoa). Loved brother and brother in law of Digby and Audrey, Warwick and Rose and Ashley and Viv. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated www.mercyhospice.org.nz. A service for Baden will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, Cnr St Stephens Avenue and Parnell Road, Parnell at 11am on Tuesday 23 July. We will miss you B, Rest in peace State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019
