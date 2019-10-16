|
SAVAGE, Azalia Rose. Passed away peacefully at home on 13th October 2019. Aged 4 years. Precious daughter of Kelvin and Sheree. Special sister of Isabelle and Neko. Beloved granddaughter of Kevin and Cheryl Morrow, and Donald and Carole Savage. Loved by all her Aunties, Uncles, and cousins. "Spread your wings and fly baby girl" A service for Azalia will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Friday 18th October at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to Savage Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019