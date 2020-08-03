|
DERRICK, Ayleen Pearl. It has been one year since your passing When my heart was torn in two. One side filled with heartache, The other died with you. I often lie awake at night, When the world is fast asleep, And take a walk down memory lane, With tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday But missing you is heartache That never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart And there you will remain Until the day arrives That we can be together again. Your husband Robin.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020