DERRICK, Ayleen Pearl. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on August 3rd 2019. Devoted and precious wife of Robin for 64 years. Loved mother to sons Geoff, Steve, and Wayne. "Dear God, please place a white rose in her hand". A service to celebrate Ayleen's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, Cnr of Wood and Elliot Sts, Papakura on Thursday 8th August at 11am. Refreshments to follow at the Papakura RSA, Elliot Street, Papakura. All Welcome. No flowers by request.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019