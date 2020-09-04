Home

Avril Mary LE COMPTE

Avril Mary LE COMPTE Notice
LE COMPTE, Avril Mary. Passed away peacefully on 31 August 2020, aged 92. Dearly beloved wife of the late Basil, and much loved mum of the late Tony, Viv and Roy. Cherished nana of Mark and Libby, Hayden and Tess, Justine and Simon, Fiona and Michael and Megan. Adored great-nana of Olivia, Clare, William, Elizabeth, George, Charlotte, Bella and Charlie. A service to celebrate Avril's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Monday 7 September at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. The family would like to thank the staff at Powley House for their loving care of Avril.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2020
