Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 a.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa 100 St Johns Road Remuera, Auckland
Resources
More Obituaries for Avril STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avril Dorothy (Avril) STEWART


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Avril Dorothy (Avril) STEWART Notice
STEWART, Avril Dorothy (Avril). Born May 2, 1930. Passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 aged 89 years. Sweetheart of Merlin for nearly 75 years and married for 69 years. Beloved mother and mother in law of Laurel, Mitchell, David and Christina. Wonderful Nana of Sean, Louise, Steve, Chantelle, and Zara, and loved great grandmother of Ava and Henry. Avril had a long and full life, touching many people along the way. She leaves behind a family who loved her and will continue to learn from her caring ways. Special thanks to the carers and staff at Eastcliffe Retirement Village. A service will be held at 10.00 am Tuesday January 21 at All Saints Chapel, Purewa 100 St Johns Road Remuera, Auckland. Communications to Aroha Funerals 0800 276 420.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avril's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -