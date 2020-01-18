|
STEWART, Avril Dorothy (Avril). Born May 2, 1930. Passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 aged 89 years. Sweetheart of Merlin for nearly 75 years and married for 69 years. Beloved mother and mother in law of Laurel, Mitchell, David and Christina. Wonderful Nana of Sean, Louise, Steve, Chantelle, and Zara, and loved great grandmother of Ava and Henry. Avril had a long and full life, touching many people along the way. She leaves behind a family who loved her and will continue to learn from her caring ways. Special thanks to the carers and staff at Eastcliffe Retirement Village. A service will be held at 10.00 am Tuesday January 21 at All Saints Chapel, Purewa 100 St Johns Road Remuera, Auckland. Communications to Aroha Funerals 0800 276 420.
