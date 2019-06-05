Home

Avis Emily KENNEDY

Avis Emily KENNEDY Notice
KENNEDY, Avis Emily. On May 31st 2019 at Summerset Hospital, Karaka, in her 90th year formerly of Clevedon. Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Martin, Dianne (Deceased), Dale and Corinne, Peter and Michelle, Paul and Jacque, and a much loved Granny and great Granny. A Service will be held at the Clevedon Presbyterian Church, Main Road, Clevedon Village on Friday 7th June 2019 at 2pm. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
