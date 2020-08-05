|
MORRIS, Averill Victoria. Died peacefully at the end of a long happy life on 2nd August at Jane Mander; aged 93years. Loved wife of the late Tony. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Kerry and Hugh (deceased), Craig and Helen, and the late Tim. Loved Nanna Ave of her 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 7th August 2020 at 10.00am, followed by private interment. In lieu of floral tributes a donation made to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144, in memory of Averill would be appreciated. All communications to "the Morris family" C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2020