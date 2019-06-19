|
|
|
PHILLIPS, Averill Mary. (Former Prominent Dancing Judge and Teacher.) Passed away peacefully on June 17th 2019, at Howick Baptist Hospital Auckland. Aged 84 years. Loving wife of the Late Alex. Much cherished Mum of Paula and Jeff, Russell and Vanessa. Loving Nana of Chloe and Vaughan. Great Grandmother of Max. "May you dance with the Stars." A celebration of Averill's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Saturday 22nd June 2019 at 2.00pm. To be followed by a Private Cremation. All communications to P O Box 54135, The Marina, Half Moon Bay, Auckland. 35 Wellington Street, Howick 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2019
