STANFIELD, Aver Hilma. Passed away at home on 8 June 2019, in her 81st year. Loving wife and best friend of Rob for 59 years, adored mum of Paul, David and Sharyn. Mother-in-law to Kirsten and Russell and treasured grandma to Caitlin, Elise, Olivia, James and Mary. Sister to the late Moria and Brian. A service to celebrate Aver's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 13 June at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Aver's name to Dementia Auckland www.dementiaauckland. org.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
