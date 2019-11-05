Home

Ava Patricia FERRIES

FERRIES, Ava Patricia. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 3rd November 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of Alistair. Adored Mother of Alistair, Andrew(deceased), Athol, Amanda, and their partners. Doting Nana and Great Nana of 9 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers donations to New Plymouth Stroke Support Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages to the Ferries family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth. A service for Ava will be held in Citywestchurch, 62C Poplar Grove, New Plymouth, on Thursday 7th November at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
