Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kaihu Rugby Club
Austin James STEPHENS


1964 - 2020
Austin James STEPHENS Notice
STEPHENS, Austin James. Born October 04, 1964. Passed away on October 31, 2020. Passed away suddenly, far too soon doing what he loved. Loving father to Jamie. Brother to Ali and Stu. Uncle to Andrew, Megan, and Lauren. A gentle, quiet soul with much wisdom and few words. Will be greatly missed by all he touched. A celebration of Austin will be held on Saturday 7 Nov 1pm at Kaihu Rugby Club. Correspondence to the Stephens family c/o PO Box 306 Dargaville.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
