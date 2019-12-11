|
KARELS, Augustus Antonius (Gus). On 7th December 2019 passed away peacefully at Selwyn Village, Whangarei surrounded by his family. Aged 91 years. Adoring husband to Hendrika (Ricky). Father and Father-in-law to Allan and Lynne, Michael and Lorraine, Robert (deceased), Mark and Caroline, Dianne and Peter, Rosemary and Bryce, Paul and Susan. Forever cheeky Opa to thirteen Grandchildren and Great Opa to sixteen great grandchildren.Will be missed and forever cherished. Thank you, you created such a legacy, we all love you very much. A private family cremation has been held. The family are very grateful for the wonderful, loving care from the Selwyn staff at Jacaranda Court over the last 3 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019