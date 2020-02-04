|
AMOS, Audrey Yvonne (Bon) (nee Durrad).
Passed away January 31st 2020 peacefully at Te Awa Lifecare, Cambridge, in her 93rd year.
Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn. Loved mum of Grant and Michele and mother-in-law of Kate, Grandma of Abby, James and Sam, Great Grandma of Bella.
"You will forever and always be in our hearts."
A service for Yvonne will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, Kenrick Street, Te Aroha on Friday 7th February at 11am, followed by a burial at Te Aroha Cemetery.
All communications for the family c/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020