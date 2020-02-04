Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mark's Anglican Church
Kenrick Street
Te Aroha
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey AMOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Yvonne "Bon" (Durrad) AMOS

Add a Memory
Audrey Yvonne "Bon" (Durrad) AMOS Notice
AMOS, Audrey Yvonne (Bon) (nee Durrad).
Passed away January 31st 2020 peacefully at Te Awa Lifecare, Cambridge, in her 93rd year.
Dearly loved wife of the late Mervyn. Loved mum of Grant and Michele and mother-in-law of Kate, Grandma of Abby, James and Sam, Great Grandma of Bella.

"You will forever and always be in our hearts."

A service for Yvonne will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, Kenrick Street, Te Aroha on Friday 7th February at 11am, followed by a burial at Te Aroha Cemetery.
All communications for the family c/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -