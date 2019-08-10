|
|
|
WILSON, Audrey (nee Skeen). Passed away peacefully on 8 August 2019, with her son Marc at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Cherished Mum of David and Marc, Mother-in-law to Marie and Rowie. Nana to Zane, Kane and Shontelle and families. Proud Great Grandmother to 3, soon to be 4. Our thanks to the wonderful Staff and Caregivers at Lexham Gardens. A Service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 14 August at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019