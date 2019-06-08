|
DALBETH, Audrey Valmai. On 7 June 2019 in Auckland, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lionel. Loved Mum of Bronwyn, Bill, and Tony. Mother-in-law of Alan, Janet, and Tania. Nana to 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Now at peace with Dad. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at the Purewa All Saints Chapel, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Wednesday 12 June at 12.00 noon A very grateful thank you to Debby, and the staff of the Edmund Hilary Retirement Village for the wonderful care or our mother.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
