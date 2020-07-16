|
TROLLOPE, Audrey. On July 14th 2020, (Peacefully) at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre in Palmerston North, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of Harry Trollope (Deceased), Loved sister and sister in law of Jack, Elva, Gwen, Bill, and Betty (All Deceased), Margery and Gloria. Loved mother and mother in law of Raewyn, John and Barbara, Grant and Cheryl, and Corinne. Wonderful Grandmother of Chris and Hitomi and Carey Vincent, Cameron and Nyree Trollope, Alana and Sam McCool, Bridget and Guy Wood, Thomas & Kirsten Trollope, Ingrid and Gerry Calderhead and Keryn Trollope. Adored by her 13 Great- Grandchildren. Messages to the Family can be sent C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North In Lieu of Flowers a donation can be made to Cook Street Nursing Care Centre, in appreciation of their exemplary care for Audrey in her last few weeks. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 21st July 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2020