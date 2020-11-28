|
BINSTED, Audrey Rose. Peacefully at Amberlea Rest Home on 22 November 2020, aged 95 years. Treasured wife of the late Bill. Loved Mum of Colin and Jeneen, and Peter. Loved Nana of Wills and Kate, Huggy and Issy. Rest in Peace Nana. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Rd, Warkworth on Friday 4 December at 1pm followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers please visit and elderly relative, hug them and tell them you love them.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020