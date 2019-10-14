|
BELL, Audrey Rayma (nee Turner). At Tauranga Hospital on Saturday 12th October with her loving and caring family at her side. Dearly loved wife and best mate of the late Te Awhitu. Loved and cherished mum of Joanne and Craig. Best nan in the world of Delane, Rico, Sienna, Elisha, Ellie and great nan of Te Rina. Forever loved by Charlene and Renee. Audrey's wishes to have a family farewell was held on Monday 14th October. 'Simply the Best' VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019