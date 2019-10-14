Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Rayma (Turner) BELL

Add a Memory
Audrey Rayma (Turner) BELL Notice
BELL, Audrey Rayma (nee Turner). At Tauranga Hospital on Saturday 12th October with her loving and caring family at her side. Dearly loved wife and best mate of the late Te Awhitu. Loved and cherished mum of Joanne and Craig. Best nan in the world of Delane, Rico, Sienna, Elisha, Ellie and great nan of Te Rina. Forever loved by Charlene and Renee. Audrey's wishes to have a family farewell was held on Monday 14th October. 'Simply the Best' VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.