VAN SKIVER Audrey Patricia (nee Samson). 25 May, 1924 - 18 July, 2019 Passed away peacefully aged 95 years. Dearly loved mother of Michael, Ilene and Karen, Nanny to Todd, Louis and Emma, great-grandmother of Luke and Lily, sister of Laurie, Marion (deceased) and Ray (deceased). Love of Al's life…until his dying day. Audrey's children would like to extend a heartfelt thanks for the empathy, kindness and professionalism shown by the management and carers at St Patrick's Rest Home to our lovely Mum over the last 17 years. A service at All Soul's Chapel Purewa Cemetery at 11.30am on Friday, 26 July, 2019, followed by a celebration of Audrey's life. Though she is gone, she will remain in our hearts, forever more.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
