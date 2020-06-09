Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Whangamata Golf Club (Titoki Course)
2845 Waihi Road
Whangamata
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey MORTENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Patricia (nee Grubb) (Pat) MORTENSEN

Add a Memory
Audrey Patricia (nee Grubb) (Pat) MORTENSEN Notice
MORTENSEN, Audrey Patricia (Pat) (nee Grubb). Passed away quietly at Moana House, Whangamata, on 6th June, 2020; aged 94 years. Wife of Frank (deceased), mother of Colin, Jan, and Ross. Grandmother of Josh, Douglas, Ben, Natalie, Dan, and Tom. Great-grandmother of Milli. Pat was a lover of life; an avid and accomplished sportswoman; and an inspiration to the many who had the good fortune to be her friend. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Whangamata Golf Club (Titoki Course), 2845 Waihi Road, Whangamata, on Friday 12th June, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Pat's ashes will be scattered in the ocean on the outgoing tide from the headlands at her beloved Whangamata.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -