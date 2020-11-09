Home

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St. Andrew's Combined Church
85 Queen Street
Waiuku
Audrey Patricia (Roland) BILLETT

Audrey Patricia (Roland) BILLETT Notice
BILLETT, Audrey Patricia (nee Roland). Of Waiuku, passed away peacefully at Kumeu Village Rest Home on 6 November 2020 at age 94. Loving wife of the late Tom; cherished mum of Ann and Ian Bramwell, and Howard and Debi Roland; Grandma of Paul and Charlotte, Helen and Scott, Chris, Ali, and Palmer; and Great Grandma of Jake, Thomas, Nathan, and Evie. Audrey will be very sadly missed by her faithful canine companion Paddy, and her family and friends. Many thanks to all the staff at Kumeu Village Rest Home. A service to farewell Audrey will be held at St. Andrew's Combined Church, 85 Queen Street, Waiuku, on Saturday 14 November at 12 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
