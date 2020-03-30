Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey GEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey (nee Young) (Young Lai Gee) GEE

Add a Memory
Audrey (nee Young) (Young Lai Gee) GEE Notice
GEE, Audrey (Young Lai Gee) (nee Young). Born July 25, 1933. Passed away on March 22, 2020. Loving wife of the late Allan. Loving mother to Leanne, Alvina, Alena, Jeremy, Rowena and Jon. Loving mother-in-law to Alan, Cliff, Graham (late), Sylvia and May. Loving PorPor/Mama to Leland, Lexia, and Celine, Nikita, Nathaniel, and Natasha, Dylan, Josh and Zara, Sarah, Chris, Terrence and Zac, Ben, Nick, and Rhiannon (late), and Great grandmother to many. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness. Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Grace Joel. Reunited with Allan at last. We all loved you dearly and will cherish the memories of our happiest times together. Audrey has been cremated. Please no flowers and stay safe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -