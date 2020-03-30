|
GEE, Audrey (Young Lai Gee) (nee Young). Born July 25, 1933. Passed away on March 22, 2020. Loving wife of the late Allan. Loving mother to Leanne, Alvina, Alena, Jeremy, Rowena and Jon. Loving mother-in-law to Alan, Cliff, Graham (late), Sylvia and May. Loving PorPor/Mama to Leland, Lexia, and Celine, Nikita, Nathaniel, and Natasha, Dylan, Josh and Zara, Sarah, Chris, Terrence and Zac, Ben, Nick, and Rhiannon (late), and Great grandmother to many. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness. Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Grace Joel. Reunited with Allan at last. We all loved you dearly and will cherish the memories of our happiest times together. Audrey has been cremated. Please no flowers and stay safe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020