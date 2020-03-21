Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey PACKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey May (Chapman) PACKER

Add a Memory
Audrey May (Chapman) PACKER Notice
PACKER, Audrey May (nee Chapman). Passed away peacefully on 19th March 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Des, cherished Mum of Judith, Margaret (late) and Darrell, Brian and Carol, Linda and Merv (late), Kevin(late), and loved Nana of 10 and great Nana of 12. A special thank you to Dr Richard Potman and the staff at Franklin Memorial for their amazing care of Mum. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franklin Memorial Auxiliary Fund would be appreciated. A private family service for Audrey will be held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -