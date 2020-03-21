|
PACKER, Audrey May (nee Chapman). Passed away peacefully on 19th March 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Des, cherished Mum of Judith, Margaret (late) and Darrell, Brian and Carol, Linda and Merv (late), Kevin(late), and loved Nana of 10 and great Nana of 12. A special thank you to Dr Richard Potman and the staff at Franklin Memorial for their amazing care of Mum. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franklin Memorial Auxiliary Fund would be appreciated. A private family service for Audrey will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020