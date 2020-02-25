|
PARKER, Audrey May (Audrey) (nee Blackmore). Born August 28, 1931. Passed away on February 21, 2020. Loved mother of Lex, Gavin, Kenneth (deceased), Robbie and Cherry. Loving grandmother of thirteen and great grandmother to many. Mum died peacefully, with family at her side, at Aria Gardens Hospital. Many thanks to the staff for caring for mum over the last five years. Funeral at Morrisons, 220 Universal Drive Henderson Auckland, Friday February 28, at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020