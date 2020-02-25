Home

Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
Audrey May (nee Blackmore) (Audrey) PARKER


1931 - 2020
Audrey May (nee Blackmore) (Audrey) PARKER Notice
PARKER, Audrey May (Audrey) (nee Blackmore). Born August 28, 1931. Passed away on February 21, 2020. Loved mother of Lex, Gavin, Kenneth (deceased), Robbie and Cherry. Loving grandmother of thirteen and great grandmother to many. Mum died peacefully, with family at her side, at Aria Gardens Hospital. Many thanks to the staff for caring for mum over the last five years. Funeral at Morrisons, 220 Universal Drive Henderson Auckland, Friday February 28, at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
