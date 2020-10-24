Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey KELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey May KELLY

Add a Memory
Audrey May KELLY Notice
KELLY, Audrey May. Passed away peacefully on 19 October 2020. Loved wife of the late Noel. Loved mother, mother-in-law and Gran of Carol and Neville Clarke, Shona (deceased) and Kylie; Colin Kelly; Laureen and the late Sean Gallagher, Erin (deceased) and Kevin (deceased). Loved brother and sister-in-law of Murray and the late Julie Mitchell. Grateful thanks to management and staff at Peacehaven Home & Hospital for your kindness and care. A private cremation has been held.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -