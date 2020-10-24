|
KELLY, Audrey May. Passed away peacefully on 19 October 2020. Loved wife of the late Noel. Loved mother, mother-in-law and Gran of Carol and Neville Clarke, Shona (deceased) and Kylie; Colin Kelly; Laureen and the late Sean Gallagher, Erin (deceased) and Kevin (deceased). Loved brother and sister-in-law of Murray and the late Julie Mitchell. Grateful thanks to management and staff at Peacehaven Home & Hospital for your kindness and care. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020