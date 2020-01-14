|
STOKES, Audrey Mavis (nee Otter). In her 94th year. Passed away peacefully on 23 December 2019 at Forrest Hill Rest Home and Hospital. Loved wife of Harry (Sonny) Stokes (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Gay, Sandra, Susan and Glenda and their partners. Much loved grandmother of Harley and Ben, Simon and Belinda, Blake (deceased) David and Jarrod, Rebekah, Hanna (deceased) Adam and Sarah. Much loved great grandmother of Aleisha, Stella and John, Amanda, Ella and Angus, Lilly and Zachary, Lucas, and Cullen. Now at Peace A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 17 January at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. All communication to Dil's Funeral service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 14, 2020