Audrey Mavis (Lovett) CULLUM

Audrey Mavis (Lovett) CULLUM Notice
CULLUM, Audrey Mavis (nee Lovett). On September 16th, 2019, passed peacefully in her 89th year. Dearly loved Mum to Grant, Mother-in-Law to Sueet Nee, Grandmother to Daniel and Mandy, and Great Grandma to Lachlan. You were the silent rock of the family. We so appreciate your sacrifical dedication to Daniel and Mandy during their early school years and they still carry with them some of the lessons you taught them. Over the last 3 years you became an integrital part of the New Hope Community Church family. Special thanks to Ian, Kim, Mandy, Louise, Hettie and Denise for their wonderful support and friendship. Mum, your life has been truly changed forever and we now commit you into the care of your Lord and Savour Jesus Christ. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 19th of September 2019 at 1:30pm. We would like to sincerely thank the management and staff at Bruce McLaren Retirement Village in Howick. A special thank you to Rose, Chantelle, Helen, Abigal and the nurses that would sit and watch the World Cup cricket with mum. Your tremendous love and support for Audrey during her short stay was amazing.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
