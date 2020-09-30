|
PICARD, Audrey Mary. Passed away at 12.42pm on Monday, 28th September 2020, aged 100 years. Loved wife of the late Arthur. Devoted Mother of Derek, Kelvin, Wayne, and Beryl (deceased). Loved grandmother of her grandchildren. A Celebration of Audrey life will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 1st October 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Picard family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020