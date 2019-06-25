|
|
|
MURPHY, Audrey Mary. NZ WAAC 809214 Passed away peacefully on 23 June 2019, at Pukekohe, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Tom, and much loved mother and mother in law of Graham and Monique, Kevin and Shelley, Colleen and Maurice, Barry and Jessica, and Terry and Sandra. A special Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Audrey's life will be celebrated at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Thursday 27th June, at 1:00pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
