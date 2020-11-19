Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Service
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Audrey Mary Agnes LOCKHART

LOCKHART, Audrey Mary Agnes. On 18 November 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Emilene, Douglas and Ann, Philip and Kim. Proud grandmother of Jessica, Christopher and Julia; Joseph, Samuel and Victoria, Marissa, Cassandra and Logan. Great grandmother of Eleanor, Arlo and Chase. A service for Audrey will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road on Saturday 21 November at 12.30pm, followed by family interment.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020
