DOUGLAS, Audrey Marie (nee Hughes). Passed away in Tauranga on Tuesday, 31st March 2020 aged 89 years. Loved wife of William (Bill). Loving mother to Ross and Bruce, mother-in-law to Tracy and Jacque, Nana to Jamie, Thomas, Ryan, Lachlan and Joshua. Daughter of the late David (Ormond) and Alice Hughes, sister of Yvonne (Aust). Freed from the cloak of Alzheimer's and reunited with her parents, but held in our memory forever. A memorial service for Audrey will be held at a later date. All communication to the Douglas family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020