BROWN, Audrey Lorraine. Passed away peacefully on 21st May, 2019 in her room at the Kerikeri Retirement Village, in her 101st year. Much loved wife of the late Ian, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Marlene, Pauline and the late Don, Mike and Cindy, and Simon and Lesley. Adored "Nook" of her eight grandchildren and their partners, and eight great- grandchildren. Many thanks to the staff at Kerikeri Retirement Village for their love and care of Audrey. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at 1.00pm on Saturday 25th May, 2019 at St John The Baptist Church, Waimate North. All communications to: PO Box 51, Waipapa 0246. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019
