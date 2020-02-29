Home

Audrey June (Inkersell) COLBERT

Audrey June (Inkersell) COLBERT Notice
COLBERT, Audrey June (nee Inkersell). On 26 February 2020, peacefully, aged 91 years. Wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, of Colin (deceased), Kate, David, Neville, Claire, Lynn, Andrew, Dylan and Christopher. Following a family cremation there will be a celebration of Audrey's life on 5 March at 1pm. Please contact Kate on 021 145 35 48. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Amnesty International. Special thanks to all the beautiful, caring staff at Aria Park.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
