MOUNSEY, Audrey Joan (nee Melling). on 13 August 2020, peacefully at Whitianga Continuing Care, one week short of her 85th birthday. Audrey went to be with her Lord and Saviour and is now together again with her beloved husband Morry. Dearly loved mum of Glenda and Peter Berry (Whitianga), Bryce and Carla (Huntly), Lynne and Peter Wade (Huntly). Much loved and cherished grandma of Jason and Ariana; Melanie, Stephanie, Cameron, wee angels Joseph, Jadyn and Rose, and Natasha. Loved great grandma to Tyler. Thanks to Audrey's Te Korowai Carers, especially Janice Whyte, for taking very good care of Audrey while she was living at home, and to all the Staff at Whitianga Continuing Care during the last 3 months. A Service for Audrey will be held at the Crossroad Encounter Fellowship Church, 36 Cook Drive, Whitianga on Monday 17 August at 1pm, with an interment to take place on Tuesday at the Kimihia Lawn Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly at 1pm. All communications to the Mounsey Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020