Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Audrey Jean FORREST

FORREST, Audrey Jean. At her home in Otorohanga on Wednesday, 1st January 2020. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Sel. Adored and loved mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Bryan, Arlene and Stan, and Simon. Cherished Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved by her extended families. Audrey's wishes to have a family farewell have been honoured. All communications to Forrest Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
