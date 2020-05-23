|
|
|
DUNNET, Audrey Jean (Jean). On Thursday 20 May 2020, peacefully at Radius Matua Tauranga, aged 88 years. Cherished wife of Bill for 65 years. Much loved mum of Susan and Michael, Bruce and Kethana, and nana of Sarah and Glenn, Tim and Sarah. "If ever there comes a day where we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." According to Jean's wishes, a private family service has been held. Communication to the Dunnet Family c/- S Corney, 1060C No 3 Road R.D.3 Te Puke 3183.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020