|
|
|
BENNETT, Audrey Jane (nee Brunton). Passed away on 16 December 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill). Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Heather and Jack, Raymond and Denise, Bill and Jane , Ross and Michelle. Treasured Grandma of Joanne, David, Christopher, Michael, Vicki, Sam, the late Justin and Norman, and Great Grandma of Leteica, Ryan, Oliver, Thomas, Ivy and Ada. Special thanks to the Manager, and entire staff at Carnarvon Hospital, for the love, care and dedication shown to Audrey and her family. A service for Audrey will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Directors, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Monday 23 December 2019 at 11am. Gone from this life, but the treasured memories of you will live with us forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019