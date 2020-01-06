|
KLINAC, Audrey Irene (nee Best). Passed away peacefully on 30 December 2019 at Summerset Village Karaka. Dearly beloved wife of the late Lubo and treasured mother and mother-in-law of the late Marilyn and Brian Walker, Gregor and Deborah Klinac, and Barbara and Tony Erceg. Adored and much loved Nana of all her grand and great grand children. A private family service was held on Friday 3 January 2020. "Audrey will live on in our hearts and prayers forever."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020