Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey KLINAC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Irene (Best) KLINAC

Add a Memory
Audrey Irene (Best) KLINAC Notice
KLINAC, Audrey Irene (nee Best). Passed away peacefully on 30 December 2019 at Summerset Village Karaka. Dearly beloved wife of the late Lubo and treasured mother and mother-in-law of the late Marilyn and Brian Walker, Gregor and Deborah Klinac, and Barbara and Tony Erceg. Adored and much loved Nana of all her grand and great grand children. A private family service was held on Friday 3 January 2020. "Audrey will live on in our hearts and prayers forever."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -