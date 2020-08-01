|
HAMILTON, Audrey (nee Smith). On 27 July 2020, Audrey passed peacefully away. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie and dearly loved mother of Graeme and Tui, and Robyn Hamilton Palmer and David Palmer. Much loved Nana and great grandmother. Now reunited with Ernie. A million smiles she shared Tired but gentle hands that wiped a thousand tears away Knowing eyes always glittering with kindness And arms that were forever speaking love through a tight embrace The time keeper taps her gently on the shoulder She bows her head in gratitude and acknowledgement Smiling yet again For she was off to see the love of her life And it has been a while. So she steps out and leaves us with nothing less than a million smiles to share. A private cremation has been held. All communications to Papatoetoe Funeral Cottage 34 Kolmar Rd, Papatoetoe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020