Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Barnabas Church
283 Mt Eden Road
Audrey GRIMSHAW

Audrey GRIMSHAW Notice
GRIMSHAW, Audrey. Passed away peacefully on 29 March 2020, aged 90 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Debi, Paul and Charlotte, and Jane and Clayton. We welcome all family and friends to join us in a memorial service to honour Audrey's life on Tuesday 11 August at 11am at St Barnabas Church, 283 Mt Eden Road. This will be followed by the burial of her ashes, alongside her husband George, at Takapu Cemetery, Doubtless Bay, on Saturday 15 August.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020
