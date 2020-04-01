|
GRIMSHAW, Audrey. Born 14 February 1930. Passed away peacefully on 29 March 2020, at Ranfurly Hospital, Auckland, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late George and much loved mother and mother-in-law to David and Debi, Paul and Charlotte, and Jane and Clayton. Audrey was the loving grandmother of Josh, Annelies, Hannah, Conrad, Madeleine, Leo, Taylor, Harrison and Winter, and great grandmother to Leila, Ruby and Remi. Special thanks to the wonderful caring staff at both Ranfurly Hospital and Claire House Rest Home. Owing to the current situation the family will organise a memorial service to honour Audrey's life when it is possible. "Where, O death is your victory? Where, O death is your sting?"
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020