Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Audrey GRAYBURN

Audrey GRAYBURN Notice
GRAYBURN, Audrey. Passed away peacefully at Bob Owens Retirement Village, Tauranga, in her 95th year. Much loved wife of Tony. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Michael and Gail, Jenny and Sue. Loved Gran of her eight grandchildren: Andrea, Watson, Ben, Kate, Anna, Bron, Matt and Dave. Loved great Gran of seven great grandchildren: Aela, Holly, Levi, Ada, Penny, Jake and Cora. Special thanks to the staff at Bob Owens. A service for Audrey has been held. Communications to the Grayburn Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
