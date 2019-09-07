|
BLOWS, Audrey (nee Foster) (Formerly Kemp). On Thursday, 5th September 2019, at North Shore Hospital, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Don Blows, and the late Bill Hewitt. Much loved wife of the late Ivan Kemp. Loved mother of Rosalyn and Roger, Glynis and Ken, and Evan and Shelley. Much loved Nana. A Caring Lady With a Beautiful Heart A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday, the 12th of September at 1:00 pm. All communications to Kemp Family, C/- PO Box 652 Warkworth, 0941
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019