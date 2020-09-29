Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Emily Kyra (Kelly) MILLS

Add a Memory
Audrey Emily Kyra (Kelly) MILLS Notice
MILLS, Audrey Emily Kyra (nee Kelly). Born February 10, 1926. Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at Middlemore hospital. Beloved wife of the late Edward John (Eddie). Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Debbie and Max, John and Glenys, Jo and Harold and Bronwyn and Danielle. Much loved Nana of James and Asal, Kirsten, Michael, Ben and Bianca, Kelly and Chad, Jordan and Skye, Ned, Sean and Old Nana to Gus, Ella, Carter, Beauden, Issac, Camilla, Jono and Ruby. Thank you to Ward 5, Middlemore Hospital for the wonderful care of our Mum. Audrey will be greatly missed.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -