Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Ellen WELLS

Add a Memory
Audrey Ellen WELLS Notice
WELLS, Audrey Ellen. On 4 July 2019 peacefully with family. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Wells, daughter of Trev and Anne Kerridge and sister Shirley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Clare, Sue and Gary, Karen and Bruce, Brett and Alison. Much loved grandmother to Mandy, Hayley, Ferrah, Chris, Rachael, Michael, Ryan, Stephanie, Rob, Andrew, and David, and special great gran to Joshua, and Benjamin. God has you in his keeping with Dad and We have you in our hearts. A service will be held at St Andrews Church, 100 St Andrews Road, Epsom, on Wednesday 10 July at 12noon. All communications C/- Sibuns 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, 1050.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.