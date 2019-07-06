|
WELLS, Audrey Ellen. On 4 July 2019 peacefully with family. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Wells, daughter of Trev and Anne Kerridge and sister Shirley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Clare, Sue and Gary, Karen and Bruce, Brett and Alison. Much loved grandmother to Mandy, Hayley, Ferrah, Chris, Rachael, Michael, Ryan, Stephanie, Rob, Andrew, and David, and special great gran to Joshua, and Benjamin. God has you in his keeping with Dad and We have you in our hearts. A service will be held at St Andrews Church, 100 St Andrews Road, Epsom, on Wednesday 10 July at 12noon. All communications C/- Sibuns 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019