|
|
|
POMEROY, Audrey Elizabeth (nee Kither). Passed away peacefully on 24th February 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian (deceased) . Much loved Mum of David, Christopher, Michael and Philip. Mother in law to Dagmar, Chrissy, Joeanne and Nadine. Loved Grandma to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service of Celebration of Audrey's life will be held on Saturday 29 February, 2020 at 2pm at H Morris Funeral Services, 31 Ocean view Rd Northcote.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020