Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey POMEROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Elizabeth (Kither) POMEROY

Add a Memory
Audrey Elizabeth (Kither) POMEROY Notice
POMEROY, Audrey Elizabeth (nee Kither). Passed away peacefully on 24th February 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian (deceased) . Much loved Mum of David, Christopher, Michael and Philip. Mother in law to Dagmar, Chrissy, Joeanne and Nadine. Loved Grandma to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service of Celebration of Audrey's life will be held on Saturday 29 February, 2020 at 2pm at H Morris Funeral Services, 31 Ocean view Rd Northcote.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -